IPL 2022: League Games in Mumbai, Pune; Play Offs in Ahmedabad-Report

IPL 2022 league stage might be held in Maharashtra with the playoffs moving to Ahmedabad. Yes, that’s the plan formulated by the BCCI if a media report is to be believed. 2022 IPL is set to go bigger with the introduction of two new teams which means 74 league games. In such a scenario, BCCI is closing in on the state of Maharashtra which has multiple cricket facilities. There are three stadiums available in Mumbai: The iconic Wankhede and DY Patil and the CCI, Brabourne. Meanwhile there is also one available in Pune. With four stadiums, BCCI can have multiple games simultaneously, a prerequisite for league stages. On the other hand, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad may host the play-offs, a Times of India report said. “As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad," a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The report also states that the BCCI office-bearers met on Thursday (January 27) and made it very clear that the tournament will be held in India if the Covid situation stays the same in the country. If the situation worsens, they will move to UAE. The report also stated that they are planning to allow at least 25-percent capacity crowd in the stadiums provided that the Covid situation stays the same. “If the number of positive cases aren’t high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow around 25% capacity crowds for this year’s IPL," the source further said.

Advertisement

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a two-month long affair which is set to begin in last week of March and will go on until May end, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed to news agency ANI. With addition of two new teams: Ahmedbad and Lucknow, the IPL was set to become longer with 74 league games to be played between ten teams. Reports suggest that the tournament will begin on March 27.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here