IPL 2022: Lightning Stumping from Sheldon Jackson Reminds Sachin Tendulkar Of MS Dhoni

Sheldon Jackson, the 35-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper did a superb stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa against Chennai in the season opener which has surely grabbed all the limelight. Jackson whipped the bails in a flash dismissing dangerman Uthappa who was playing at 28.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Jackson had to wait for his moment and finally it arrived as he executed a superb stumping. He collected the ball and removed the bails in a flash which made sure KKR are right back after jolting CSK early.

Advertisement

A number of top cricketer even Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed Jackson’s act and tweeted their wishes. That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of MS Dhoni. Earlier Kolkata Knight Riders played three debutantes as they bowled against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Chennai have picked Devon Conway who in all likelihood will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. Earlier Iyer was asked about the three debutantes in the squad to which he named himself and Sam Billings. He, however, forgot of the third name which was of Ajinkya Rahane’s.

Advertisement

All eyes will also be on the Mumbaikar who was sidelined from India’s Test squad. Meanwhile Iyer had won the toss against Jadeja who was also on captaincy debut and quickly chose to bowl on a flat track where chasing a target may not be a smart idea. Here are the playing elevens.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here