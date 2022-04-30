Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: In the 43rd match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League, table-toppers Gujarat Titans will look to continue their dream when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League. It’s the weekend which means double-headers. Today, Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an afternoon clash and this will be their first ever meeting.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?
The 43rd match IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 30, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here