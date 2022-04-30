Home / News / Cricketnext / GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek Batting Improvement Against Table-toppers Gujarat Titans
Live now

GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek Batting Improvement Against Table-toppers Gujarat Titans

GT vs RCB, IPL 2022, Match 43 Live Cricket Score: Get all the cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League 2022 match from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

live cricket streaming ipl 2022 gt vs rcb mumbai full scorecard latest details
Advertisement

Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: In the 43rd match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League, table-toppers Gujarat Titans will look to continue their dream when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read More

Apr 30, 2022 13:34 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Season So Far

  • Lost to PBKS by 5 wickets (First Match)
  • Beat KKR by 3 wickets
  • Beat RR by 4 wickets
  • Beat MI by 7 wickets
  • Lost to CSK by 23 runs
  • Beat DC by 16 runs
  • Beat LSG by 18 runs
  • Lost to SRH by 9 wickets
  • Lost to RR by 29 runs (Most Recent)
Apr 30, 2022 13:32 IST

Gujarat Titans' Season So Far

  • Beat LSG by 5 wickets (First match)
  • Beat DC by 14 runs
  • Beat PBKS by 6 wickets
  • Lost to SRH by 8 wickets
  • Beat RR by 37 runs
  • Beat CSK by 3 wickets
  • Beat KKR by 8 runs
  • Beat SRH by 5 wickets (Most Recent)
Advertisement
Apr 30, 2022 13:30 IST

IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League. It’s the weekend which means double-headers. Today, Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an afternoon clash and this will be their first ever meeting.

Apr 30, 2022 13:32 IST

Gujarat Titans' Season So Far

  • Beat LSG by 5 wickets (First match)
  • Beat DC by 14 runs
  • Beat PBKS by 6 wickets
  • Lost to SRH by 8 wickets
  • Beat RR by 37 runs
  • Beat CSK by 3 wickets
  • Beat KKR by 8 runs
  • Beat SRH by 5 wickets (Most Recent)
Apr 30, 2022 13:30 IST

IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League. It's the weekend which means double-headers. Today, Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an afternoon clash and this will be their first ever meeting.

Read more

 The Hardik Pandya-led GT are on a winning streak of four matches and with seven overall wins from eight matches, they are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 15 standings. RCB have been inconsistent with five wins and four defeats from nine matches so far and will hope their batters step up to spark a turnaround.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 43rd match IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here