The Hardik Pandya-led GT are on a winning streak of four matches and with seven overall wins from eight matches, they are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 15 standings. RCB have been inconsistent with five wins and four defeats from nine matches so far and will hope their batters step up to spark a turnaround.

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 43rd match IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

