MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022 Updates: Struggling Powerhouses Clash in a Bid to Reignite Faltering Campaign

MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two of the most successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League square off tonight at the DY Patil Stadium. The T20 league’s highly anticipated clash is devoid of some of its sheen this time around. Read More
“It is a hot and humid evening. This pitch was used early on in the tournament where Punjab Kings belted RCB in a huge chase, so expect lots of runs. It is a little dry, nice and hard, and has plenty of grass on it but the big question will be whether the captain that wins the toss bats first. I think that will suit Chennai and their three spinners are going to come into play," reckons Matthew Hayden on Star Sports
Jasprit Bumrah will play the 200th T20 game of his cricketing career tonight. In 199 games, he has pocketed 242 wickets at an average of 21.56.
Mumbai have won 5 out of 8 games at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. They have a 59.38 win percentage against CSK.
All eyes will be on Kieron Pollard who hung up his boots on Wednesday after serving the West Indies for 15 years. It will be interesting to see if he gets his mojo back in the tournament after making a massive decision.
The Lankan spinner has been a crucial cog in the CSK camp. While other bowlers, including captain Ravindra Jadeja, have struggled big time to get wickets, Teekshana has impressed with his spin. So far he has scalped 6 wickets in three matches,
Lost to GT by 3 wickets
Won against RCB by 3 wickets
Lost to SRH by 8 wickets
Lost to PBKS by 54 runs
Lost to LSG by 6 wickets
vs LSG: Lost by 18 runs
Lost to PBKS by 12 runs
Lost to RCB by 7 wickets
Lost to KKR by 5 wickets
Lost to RCB by 23 runs
Robin Uthappa is set to play his 200th game in the Indian Premier League. He will become the seventh player to reach the landmark. He is 81 runs short of crossing the 5000-run mark.
CSK on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for injured Adam Milne in the IPL 2022. New Zealand’s Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament. (Read Here)
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2022 Match no. 32 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The clash is known as the El Classico of the Indian Premier League; reason being the stature of the two teams. Rohit & Co have won five title while Jadeja’s CSK have four and are the defending champions. But this season, it’s getting worse for both of them with every game. Both teams have played 6 games each. While Chennai have won just one, Mumbai have lost all six. And that’s what makes this clash so interesting as it’s going to be the battle of equals.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?
The 33rd IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm IST on April 21, Thursday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?
The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
MI vs CSK Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here