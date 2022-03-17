IPL 2022: 'Looking Forward to Hitting the Ground Running' - Dale Steyn Arrive in India as SRH Bowling Coach

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday landed in India ahead of the IPL 2022 and is looking forward to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th season of the tournament, beginning on March 26.

The 38-year-old, who has also played for SRH in the past, will now join the franchise’s coaching staff that comprises head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Yeah, very happy to be back. I’ve been in India for quite some time so I’m quite excited to be back. Just driving from the airport brought back so many memories. I’ve been here before, whether with the South African or IPL teams, so I’m excited. A new role for me, a coaching role which I’m really excited about. It’s a whole new role looking at the players, which is fantastic. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running," Steyn said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter.

Advertisement

Steyn was also part of the commentary team at the 2021 T20 World Cup but the pacer is now keen to be on the ground in his shorts and t-shirts rather than holding microphone in jacket and a tie.

“I was doing some commentary not so long ago with a jacket and a tie and I felt I should be on the ground in shorts and t-shirts and cricket shoes. So, I am happy to be back in that kind of role and I’m looking forward to what the next couple of weeks hold," he said.

SRH had a disappointing season in the last IPL as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing in last position in the league stage under captain Kane Williamson, who has been retained for the new season, along with Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their 2022 IPL campaign with a clash against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here