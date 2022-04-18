IPL 2022: 'Looks Like He's Been Captaining Them for the Last 3 to 4 Seasons'

Shreyas Iyer will have his task cut out when he takes on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. In the last game against SRH, the team ultimately lost the opportunity to grab two crucial points. Even against Delhi Capitals, KKR choked under pressure. All in all, the men in purple and gold are going through a mini-slump and they will have to check the rut quickly.

All eyes will be on Captain Iyer and former India coach Ravi Shastri feels he will come good, adding that Iyer will only get better and better as the tournament progresses.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said, “Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas (Iyer). Look at his aggressive captaincy, you don’t feel like he’s leading KKR for the first time. Looks like he’s been captaining them for the last 3 to 4 seasons and it is visible through his clarity of thoughts. His mindset is clear about what brand of cricket he needs to play as a batter. At the same time, he’s aware of what he as a captain needs to do to take his team to the playoffs and win the title. I’ve liked the way he’s spoken during the pre and post-match conferences and that shows he’s clear with his plans. I am convinced he’ll go a long way."

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has backed Shreyas Iyer to come back stronger after back-to-back defeats in the last two games because he possesses a good brain and also has the support of some seasoned campaigners in the KKR side.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Ian Bishop said, “I think despite suffering back-to-back defeats, it is possible for Shreyas to regather his troops and bounce back. When he became captain of the Delhi Capitals, he just got them better and better with every season. It will take him a little settling period here (at KKR) but he’s got some seasoned campaigners around him. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are experienced players. Coach Brendon McCullum is also very experienced. So I have no doubt that Shreyas will get the guys going."

