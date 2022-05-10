IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Is This How The Two Teams Could Line up?

Known to pull off last-over heists, IPL newbie Gujarat Titans got a taste of their own medicine when they were defeated by Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller at the Brabourne Stadium on May 6. Chasing the target of 178, Gujarat needed just 9 off the last over. And with Rahul Tewatia and David Miller on the crease, the Gujarat side looked set for yet another last-over win but Daniel Sams had different plans for the night. Sams started well giving just 1 off the first two deliveries and the runout of Tewatia on the third ball suddenly changed the dynamics of the game. Gujarat needed six of the last deliveries, but Miller failed to make a contact with the ball. Sam’s varied his pace and length to almost perfection and did not concede a single boundary in the over. Mumbai won the game by 5 runs, registering its second win in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants will come into the contest with a compressive win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. After setting a target of 177, Lucknow showcased a brilliant bowling performance to bundle KKR up at 101. Barring Andre Russel and Sunil Narine, no other KKR batter could cross the 20-run mark.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (Captain) Quinton De Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Wriddiman Saha (WK), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan

