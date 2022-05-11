IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Talking Points: Rashid Khan Back to His Best, Gujarat Titans No. 3 Woes

Hardik Pandya and Co outclassed fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants as they became the first in IPL 2022 to seal a place in the playoff. Gujarat Titans have played an aggressive brand of cricket this season and they continued to do it against Lucknow while defending a 145-run target. Rashid Khan led the Gujarat bowling attack to bundle out the in-form Lucknow batting unit to just 82 runs. It was the second time in the season when Lucknow suffered a defeat against Gujarat and on both occasions, their batting unit disappointed the bowlers.

Here are the talking points from Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans clash.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill Shows Strong Character

Shubman Gill has been going through a hot and cold season but he returned to form in the last match with a half-century against Mumbai Indians which went in vain. However, on Tuesday, the GT opener made it count and stood strong till the end to help his team post a fighting total. The 22-year-old scored unbeaten 63 runs off 49 balls to take his team to a fighting total. Lack of support from the other batters didn’t allow Gill to shift gears, however, he stood strong against the Lucknow bowlers and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Gujarat Titans No. 3 Woes

Gujarat might have dominated the points table but they have a big issue to sort out which is the number 3 batting spot. Gujarat have used Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya at number 3 before Tuesday, but apart from their skipper none of the options worked for them. On Tuesday, GT included Matthew Wade in the XI and used him at the no 3 spot. However, the move didn’t work out well for the table-toppers as he was dismissed on just 10. The coaching staff has to sort out the issue soon as it might backfire for them in the playoffs.

Disciplined Mohsin Khan

Advertisement

The young left-arm pacer has emerged as one of the finds of the ongoing season of IPL with his disciplined bowling performances for Lucknow and continued it against Gujarat Titans. Mohsin took the crucial wicket of in-form Wriddhiman Saha and put the Gujarat batters under pressure with his disciplined line and length. The lanky pacer used his variations quite well which didn’t allow the opposition to free their arms. He finished the spell with a wicket for just 18 runs in his four overs. Team India is in desperate search of a left-arm pacer and Mohsin is definitely knocking on doors with his performances. In the 6 matches, he has claimed 9 wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.

LSG vs GT Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

Advertisement

Rashid Khan Spins Web

The Afghanistan superstar returned to his best against Lucknow Super Giants to help his team secure two crucial points. After a couple of underwhelming performances, Rashid found some form in the clash against Mumbai where he claimed two wickets but he levelled up his game on Tuesday. Gujarat were defending a below-par score of 145 and Rashid brought his A-game to table in the battle of supremacy as he claimed four wickets for 24 runs as Gujarat were bundled out for just 82.

Impressive R Sai Kishore

Advertisement

Apart from Rashid Khan, young Sai Kishore was the other spinner who impressed many with his spin bowling against Lucknow. He just bowled two overs but he made a big impact in that with two scalps by giving just 7 runs. He also took a stunning catch of Quinton de Kock at point. Captain Hardik also heaped praises on the left-arm spinner and said he didn’t find a place in the XI before Tuesday due to the top-class pace unit of Gujarat. “Sai, I’ve rated him as a left-arm spinner quite high. He’s quite a technical bowler. Because of his height and his pace, he gets a little extra from the wicket. Because of the fast bowling attack, we were not able to make him play. But looking at this wicket, we thought if we can add a spinner with the right-handers, it’ll make a big difference," Hardik said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here