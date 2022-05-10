IPL 2022 LSG vs GT, Team News: Gujarat Opt to Bat With 3 Tactical Changes; One Major Bowling Change for Lucknow

Aiming to confirm a playoff berth, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 57 at MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams are a win away from making it to the knockouts. Each of them has won eight of the 11 matches. While the KL Rahul-led LSG are topping the charts with 16 points, the Hardik Pandya’s GT are second with as many points but with an inferior net run rate.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow. He confirmed that there are three ‘tactical changes to their playing XI; Matthew Wade is in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore has replaced Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal is in for Pradeep Sangwan. (IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Score)

“Want to put up some runs, the wicket looks alright for the entire duration of the game. The wicket has played some role, batting first here - teams have won plenty of games. We want to get a score on the board. We have won some 5 games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, learn from those things, the tournament isn’t over as yet," said GT captain Hardik Pandya after winning the toss.

LSG, on the other hand, have made just one change to their line-up; Ravi Bishnoi has missed out and has been replaced by Karan Sharma.

“We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we’ll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right," said Rahul at the toss.

Here are the playing XI of both teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

