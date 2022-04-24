IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a pretty different IPL season for the Mumbai Indians so far. The five-time champions have played seven matches but surprisingly Rohit Sharma’s men have not been able to grab a single point till now. Mumbai will next take on fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their last match, Mumbai faced a 3-wicket defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting affair. Batting first, Mumbai had registered 155 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. In reply, MS Dhoni played a blistering knock of 28 (not out) off 13 balls to earn Chennai’s second win of the IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches. But KL Rahul’s men will come into the fixture against Mumbai after suffering 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their last match.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played?

The 37th IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan )(wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

