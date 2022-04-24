IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mumbai Weather Update for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians will seek to secure their first victory of the IPL season when they face Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Mumbai have not been able to win a single match this season. In their last match, Mumbai had to suffer a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to get back to the winning track against Mumbai after an 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last fixture. KL Rahul’s team currently find themselves in fourth position in the IPL standings. Lucknow have bagged eight points after playing seven matches.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Mumbai game as there is no chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 41 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 65 per cent.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

