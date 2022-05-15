IPL 2022 LSG vs RR: Rajasthan Opt to Bat With 2 Major Changes; Ravi Bishnoi Returns for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants will look to book a playoff berth as they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 63 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It’s going to be a mouth-watering clash in which the two table toppers will lock horns with each other.

Lucknow are placed 2nd with 16 points while Rajasthan are beneath them, at the third spot, on the table with 14 points in their kitty. (IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Live Score)

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Royals have made two changes to their side; James Neesham came in place of Rassie vs de Dussen and Obed McCoy replaced Kuldeep Sen.

“We want to have a bat. That’s been our strength throughout the tournament, we’d like to stick with that. A couple of changes – Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie, and Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that’s the best combination to go for this game. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few. It’s important to keep a balanced state of mind for every player," Samson said after winning the toss.

LSG, on the other hand, have made one change; Ravi Bishnoi has replaced Karan Sharma.

“I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You want to have an honest chat when games like that happen. You don’t want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. Happened at a time when we were doing really well. It was a bit of a surprise for everybody. That’s the game, always keeps reminding us that we need to turn up every game and give it a 100-120%. We had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen. We probably didn’t bat smartly and that’s the only reason. We’ve trained well in the last couple of days. Karan Sharma misses out, and Ravi Bishnoi comes in," Rahul said after winning the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.

