IPL 2022: Lucknow Names Three Draft Picks Ahead of Mega Auction; KL Rahul Skipper

IPL’s newest franchise Lucknow has named the three drafts pick ahead of the mega auctions. As expected, KL Rahul has been roped in as the skipper and will be paid a whopping 17 cr. for his role. The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL since the 2018. The opener led Punjab Kings in the last two seasons but he wanted a change and was subsequently released by the management.

After starting his IPL career in 2013 when Rahul was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore, he went to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, and was traded back to Royal Challengers in 2016 before the Punjab franchise (then Kings XI Punjab) paid Rs 11 crore to buy him in the 2018 auction.

While the Punjab team didn’t perform as per the expectations under his leadership, Rahul had a great outing with the bat. He scored 2,548 runs at an average of 56.62 including 25 fifty-plus scores — two of them hundreds — in 55 innings in four IPL seasons with Punjab. However, his strike rate was a point of discussion.

Meanwhile, the second player is Australia’s Marcus Stoinis who will receive INR 9.2 cr. Meanwhile the third draft pick is the uncapped Indian youngster Ravi Bishnoi. He’ll receive a sum of INR 4 crore for the season. The signing of these three players means Lucknow will go into the auction with a purse of INR 58 crore.

IPL 2022 will be a grand affair with number of teams now being ten. Hence, for the first time since 2011, IPL will be a 10-team affair. Earlier the existing eight teams were allowed to retain four players ahead of the mega auction. However, for the new teams this limit was set to just three.

