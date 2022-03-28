Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Supergiants in their opening clash. Both the team threw up some changes in their squad with Titans promoting David Miller at number three. But it was Lucknow who actually sprung up a surprise by not even picking four foreigners in their playing eleven. With this, they have become the second squad after Delhi Capitals to not pick all the four overseas players in the side which shows that teams are looking to do a lot of experimentation before the business end arrives.

Meanwhile two good old friends were in the middle for the toss. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are best of friends and both will be looking to go one up against each other as their teams take on each as both are captains of the respective franchise.

“It’s the first game, we want to see how the wicket plays," Hardik says. “Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy. Lockie, Wade, Rashid, and Miller are our four overseas."

“At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part," Rahul says. “The wicket remains the same throughout. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and want to give their best. We have got three overseas players: Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera," Pandya said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Matthew Wade (wk), 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Abhinav Manohar, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Varun Aaron, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Evin Lewis, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Mohsin Khan, 8 Ayush Badoni, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Avesh Khan

Armed with hard-hitting all-rounders, new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note when they square off here on Monday. Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper. The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order. And ditto for Rahul Tewatia, who would need to shed his one match IPL wonder tag. Tewatia has already said that he would need to take more responsibility with the willow.

