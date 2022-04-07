IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Look Like a Team to Beat, Feels Morne Morkel

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel feels new Indian Premier League entrants Lucknow Super Giants look like a team to beat given their consistent performance in the early stages of the IPL 2022.

Morkel lauded LSG’s balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, saying that the KL Rahul-led has started the league well in their debut season.

“It was a fantastic effort from Lucknow Super Giants to defend 170 against a classy Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up (in their previous game). They held their nerves and bowled a good line to not let the opposition batters get away. So, the Super Giants are looking like a team to beat," Morkel told on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

“Lucknow Super Giants have got three fantastic bowlers to bowl at the back end (against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets in the 18th over, that was a make or break (situation) in the game," said Morkel, praising LSG’s formidable pace attack.

“AJ Tye is showing his skills and Jason Holder was also brilliant at the close of the innings. So, obviously I am relieved from a bowler’s perspective that teams are winning defending the total," he added.

