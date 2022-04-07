IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Opt to Bowl, Delhi Capitals Bring in David Warner and Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant said that DC have made three changes to their playing XI as David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Anrich Nortje in place of Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed respectively.

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE

“We’d have bowled first as well, because we haven’t played here before. Three changes for us - Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us," Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

LSG has only one change as Krishnappa Gowtham comes in for Manish Pandey.

“We’ll bowl first. Can’t really think of a reason why but it’s a fresh wicket. We’d want to bowl well upfront and restrict them. One change - Manish misses out and Gowtham comes in. Still early in the competition. Chat is about forgetting what happened, whether we win or lose, and putting our 100 per cent going forward. Another opportunity to go out there and perform well as a team," KL Rahul said at the toss.

Playing XI -

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

