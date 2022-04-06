IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report And Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Stadium

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be bidding to record a hat-trick of victories on Thursday when they will play against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in their next IPL game at the Dr DY Patil stadium. Lucknow kick-started their campaign on a disappointing note as they were bettered by Gujarat Titans. However, after that, LSG seemed to have found their magical XI as they went on to win their next two games on a trot against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are having a mixed season so far. In their opening contest, they sunk five times champions Mumbai Indian but lost their most recent fixture to Gujarat Titans. They are currently sitting at the seventh spot on the IPL points table with two points, two points below their today’s rivals Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head:

This is the LSG and DC’s first game against one another in India’s premier domestic competition.

Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Dr DY Patil Stadium pitches are known for their even bounce. The pitch does not change much as the game progresses but dew could be a major factor during evening games. The pitch supports batters and much like any other Indian ground good spin bowling. 160-170 is the standard score at this venue.

Here is the venue record of Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

Highest total recorded at the venue: 190/7 by Delhi Daredevils, now renamed as Delhi Capitals, versus Pune Warriors

Lowest total posted at this ground: 82/10 by Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Best Bowling figures recorded here: Doug Bollinger (4/13) for Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers.

Most runs by a player here: Robin Uthappa (226, while playing for Mumbai Indians) while maintaining a strike rate of 133.73. The DY Patil Stadium was MI’s home ground during IPL 2008.

Most wickets by a player at this venue: Doug Bollinger (8 wickets for Chennai Super Kings).

