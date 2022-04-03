IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Bhanuka Rajapaksa Pen Heartfelt Notes on Situation in Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka cricketers Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, who are currently in Maharashtra for the Indian Premier League (IPL), took to social media to react to the current situation in their country.

Jayawardene, who is the Mumbai Indians’ coach, said he feels sad to see emergency law and curfew in his country. He added that the government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest.

“I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," Jayawardene tweeted on Sunday.

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst economic crisis and people are protesting in different cities including capital Colombo against the government’s policies.

“True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people’s confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses and to do the right thing. #PeoplePower," he wrote on Twitter.

Kumar Sangakkara, who is the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, expressed empathy for the struggles endured by his countrymen.

“Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day; and each day for them gets harder. The people are raising their voices and asking forwhat is needed: a solution," he wrote on Instagram.

“While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it. The right choice is to listen to the people, put aside destructive personal and political agendas and act in the best interests of Sri Lanka. The people are not an enemy. Sri Lanka is its people. Time is fast running out, the people and their future must be protected and provided for," he added.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who is representing Punjab Kings, also wrote a message for Sr Lankans.

“Even though I am many miles away, I can still feel the anguish of my fellow Sri Lankans, as they struggle to make it through each day.

“Now, they have found even their most fundamental rights suppressed, in an effort to quell their voices. But when 22 million voices rise as one, it cannot be ignored. The people of Sri Lanka deserve to be heard.

“The people of Sri Lanka deserve to live without the fear that they may not be able to provide for their families. The people of Sri Lanka deserve better."

“I implore all concerned to remember that the people are not the enemy. They must be protected at all costs."

(With inputs from Agencies)

