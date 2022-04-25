IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians' Coach, Hints at 'Few Changes' After Eighth Defeat

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has hinted at a few changes after repeated failures of the star-studded batting-line up and is also concerned about the drastic drop in form of star opener Ishan Kishan. Record five-time champions Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst run in IPL history having lost their first eight games including the one against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night.

“Good question. I need to review this and a have a chat with the rest of the coaches as well and make some plans," said Jayawardene when asked about potential changes in the batting line up going forward in the competition.

“Batting has been a concern for us especially on good wickets where we have batted under par. This is a senior group who understands the conditions and performed in the past. We need to keep pushing and if we need to make those changes we will do that.

“We had few changes (uptill now) but not a lot. We wanted to keep the batting consistent. Obviously there are concerns as we have not been consistent whether we are batting first or chasing totals down," said the Sri Lankan legend.

Jayawardene also plans to sit down with Kishan whose performance graph has dipped drastically after fifties in the first two games.

“He has struggled a bit, we have given him the freedom to play his natural game. I haven’t yet spoken to him today but I will have a conversation with him soon, he said.

Mumbai had bought back Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL auction earlier this year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has also not not been at his best while veteran Kieron Pollard has also under delivered.

