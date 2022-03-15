IPL 2022 New Rules: Two DRS Referrals Per Innings, New Batter to Take Strike Despite Crossover And More

The BCCI has increased the number of referrals per innings from one to two for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The DRS change is among the few changes to the playing conditions that will be implemented during the season.

One of the major changes is related with the failure of a team to field a fit eleven for a match on account of covid. While the first step will be to try and reschedule the affected match for later in the season but if it’s not possible, the matter will be referred to the IPL technical committee whose decision will be final

“The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season," Cricbuzz quoted a BCCI statement as saying. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding."

Earlier, if relinquishing wasn’t possible, the affected franchise was deemed to have lost the match with its opponent awarded two points.

Each team can now make up to two unsuccessful referrals while the recent announcement by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) that the new batter should take the strike even if during the course of dismissal there has been a cross over.

“Upon a catch dismissal, irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed or not the incoming batsman will take the strike, except if it’s the last ball of the over," the BCCI has communicated.

Additionally, for the playoffs/final, is the conditions don’t allow a Super Over after a tie or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to decide the winner, the team which finished higher in the points table will be declared the winner. “If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match," read the statement.

