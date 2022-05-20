IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis Dismissed Rinku Singh off No Ball? Fans React to Conspiracy Theories

Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by just two runs to secure their berth in the IPL playoff. Rinku Singh’s cameo of 40 off 15 balls took Kolkata close to the victory but eventually, he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis on the penultimate ball of the match. But now, fans and followers have raised questions about the legitimacy of the wicket-taking delivery.

Some claim that Stoinis had overstepped while few people questioned the third umpire’s lack of intervention.

Stoinis had picked up three wickets in the match to earn a crucial victory for his side. Earlier, batting first Lucknow registered a mammoth total of 210 runs without losing a wicket. Lucknow’s terrific batting performance also helped them to achieve a remarkable feat. They became the first team in the history of IPL to bat for 20 overs without losing a wicket.

Lucknow wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70 balls) notched an amazing century and he was well-supported by skipper KL Rahul (68 not out off 51 balls).

Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer used six bowlers but no one could do enough to secure a vital breakthrough.

Kolkata started their run chase on a very poor note as they lost their opening batters within first three overs. Skipper Shreyas (50 runs off 29 deliveries) and Nitish Rana (42 runs off 22 balls) showed their composure to avoid the early danger. Later, Rinku played a blistering knock of 40 off 15 balls. His innings was comprised of 2 boundaries and 4 sixes.

But his valiant effort proved to be inconsequential ultimately. On the penultimate delivery of the match Stoinis managed to send him back to the dressing room as Evin Lewis took a stunning catch. Apart from the Aussie all-rounder, Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan also picked up three wickets to earn the important win for his side.

With this win, Lucknow became the second team to qualify for the IPL playoff. Earlier, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to secure a berth in the IPL 2022 playoff.

