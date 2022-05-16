IPL 2022: Marsh And Thakur Star as Delhi Capitals go Fourth With 17-run Win Over Punjab Kings

Shardul Thakur gave produced a career-best performance with the ball after allrounder Mitchell Marsh’s measured half-century as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs for their seventh win of IPL 2022. DC thus replaced Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fourth spot in the points table and brightened their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The win was DC’s second consecutive - something which they have managed for the first time his season.

Chasing a stiff target of 160, PBKS started well before losing their way. The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan led a bright start, adding 38 runs inside four overs before Anrich Norje struck to break the threatening stand. And by the time, Powerplay came to an end, PBKS had lost Bairstow, Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa despite posting 54 runs.

Advertisement

After the pacers’, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav joined forces and ran through the PBKS middle-order, to pick a combined four wickets in seven overs while allowing just 28 runs. Jitesh Sharma (44) offered some fight and kept the embers burning but Thakur returned for another spell and got rid of him to end PBKS’ final hope as they eventually finished at 142/9.

Also Read: PBKS vs DC Match Highlights

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone snared three-wickets each as PBKS restricted DC to 159/7 despite Powerplay blitz.

Marsh (63 off 48 balls) first added 51 runs with Sarfaraz Khan (32), who played a cameo, and then another 47 runs with Lalit Yadav (24), after DC lost opener David Warner (0) off the first ball of the innings.

DC scored at a brisk pace at the start after being asked to bat but they suffered a a middle-order collapse, losing three quick wickets.

Also Read: PBKS Stopped From Calling Back Jitesh Sharma

Advertisement

It was Australian Marsh, who anchored the DC innings. He completed his fifty with a boundary in the 17th over. He hit four fours and three sixes but ran out of partners.

The move to open bowling with Livingstone (3/27) worked as he removed Warner, who gave a sitter to Rahul Chahar at backward point.

Marsh and Sarfaraz then tried to steady the ship. Marsh hammered back-to-back sixes off pacer Kagiso Rabada (1/24), including one lofted shot as Delhi added 15 runs in the second over.

Sarfaraz was brutal on left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar (0/29), hammering him for a maximum, a slog sweep and two successive boundaries, as Delhi fetched 15 runs in the third over.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz hammered five boundaries and a six as Delhi raced to the 50-run mark in the fifth over. But Sarfaraz’s cameo ended after he mistimed a lofted shot off Arshdeep Singh (3/37) with Chahar taking a running catch.

Then Marsh and Lalit mixed caution and aggression. At 86/2 after 10 overs, the stage was set for a big score.

But Punjab pegged back DC, by grabbing three quick wickets and reducing the opposition to 112/5.

Advertisement

First, Arshdeep used his slow bouncer to remove Lalit and then Livingstone sent back Rishabh Pant (7), who was stumped by Jitesh Sharma.

Livingstone had his third wicket, when he removed Rovman Powell (2), whose skier was caught by Shikhar Dhawan in the long-off region.

Marsh, who added 37 runs with Axar Patel (17 not out), upped the ante in the 18th over, but it was too late. Wickets kept tumbling for Delhi even as Punjab bowlers conceded 43 runs in the last five overs.

PBKS remain static at the seventh spot but with their net run-rate in the negative now, the chances of a top-four finish appear slim now.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here