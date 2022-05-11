IPL 2022: Massive Blow to CSK as Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Owing to an Injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remained of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The franchise, on Wednesday, released an official statement to confirm the development.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," the statement read.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Jadeja did not feature in CSK’s drubbing on DC after the allrounder seemed to have injured his arm while fielding during the team’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shivam Dube had replaced the spin-bowling all-rounder against DC. CSK will be up against already eliminated Mumbai Indians on Thursday followed by games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Jadeja hasn’t had a good IPL season before getting ruled out due to the injury. He managed just 116 and five wickets in the 10 matches he played so far.

The all-rounder will now go under rehabilitation and the break could also come as a boon to him ahead of India’s home series against South Africa series and the subsequent England tour. His poor performance in IPL 2022 has already put question marks over his place in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup Squad, to be held later this year.

Jadeja was named the captain of Chennai Super Kings at the start of the season but after a poor start to the season, he midway relinquished the captaincy to focus on his own game. The defending champions went back to their former skipper MS Dhoni to take over the charge of the team again.

Advertisement

CSK will be up against already eliminated Mumbai Indians on Thursday followed by games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The defending champions have to win all of their remaining matches to keep the playoff hopes alive and at the same time they have to be dependent on the other team’s results also.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here