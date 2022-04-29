IPL 2022, Match 43: Predicted Playing XIs For Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning run as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The two teams will be coming face to face for the first time in IPL 2022.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller to reclaim the top spot in the points table. Chasing a target of 196, Gujarat needed 22 off the last six deliveries of the match, with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. Tewatia did what he is known to do in the last over as he hit Macro Jansen for six on the first ball. While Hyderabad fans took a sigh of relief when the Tewatia took a single on the next ball, they weren’t prepared for what was coming.

Rashid made no mistake in depositing the full-length ball into the stands, bringing Gujarat closer to a victory. The Afghan star hit a six in the last ball of the over to take Gujarat home to their seventh victory in the tournament.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bangalore faced yet another batting collapse as it failed to chase the 145-run target set by Rajasthan Royals in their last match. The star-studded batting unit of Bangalore did not seem to have an answer to Rajasthan bowlers and it was bundled out for 115 runs with three balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here