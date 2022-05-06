IPL 2022 Match 51, GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans Squad Against Mumbai Indians - Probable Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans Squad, Mumbai Indians Squad, Probable Playing 11 for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 51: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have had polar opposite journeys in the current season of IPL. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points from their 10 games. Mumbai Indians on the other hand finally managed to open its win count after suffering 8 consecutive losses.

Rohit Sharma and co. defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in their last encounter. Winning the toss, Rohit invited Rajasthan to bat first with the hope of getting early breakthroughs. And for the first time in IPL 2022, Mumbai’s plan seemed to work. The bowlers did well to pick early wickets and stopped Rajasthan innings to take off. With a very unlike Joss Buttler innings of 67 from 52 balls and an important 9 ball 21 by Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan got to 158/6.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In reply, Mumbai chased the total down in 19.2 overs, banking on important innings from Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Verma. Despite hiccups in the middle overs, Mumbai Indians held their nerves and presented a perfect birthday gift to skipper Rohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here