IPL 2022 Match 52, PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings Squad Against Rajasthan Royal - Probable Playing 11s

Punjab Kings Squad, Rajasthan Royals Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 52: With the battle for a playoff berth getting intense in IPL 2022, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings also kept their chances alive with a win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their last outing. After restricting, Hardik Pandya and co. to a total of 143/8, Punjab chased the target down in 16 over, adding two crucial points to its tally. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, seemed to have met a small roadblock after a great run in the first part of Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

After being invited to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan could get to only a 152/5 from their 20 overs. Opener Jos Buttler who had so far shown an exceptional form for Rajasthan was dismissed for 22 off 25 balls during the 9th over of the innings. While skipper Sanju Samson tried holding the inning together with his resilient 49 balls 54, he too failed to accelerate the run rate when needed.

In reply, KKR chased the total down in 19.1 overs, ending their drought of wins in the tournament. While KKR’s run chase was marred with a few hiccups, Nitish Rana’s 37-ball 48 and Rinku Singh’s quickfire 42 from 23 deliveries took Kolkata home to a victory safely.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Advertisement

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here