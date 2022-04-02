IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden Reacts to Shivam Dube's 25-run Over to LSG, 'Like Serving Cake to Kindergarten Kid'

Defending a total of 210 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings appeared to be comfortably placed to open its account in IPL 2022. LSG needed 34 to win from the last 12 deliveries of the match. However, the penultimate over by all-rounder Shivam Dube turned the game upside down for Ravindra Jadeja and co. Dube conceded 25 runs in the 19 over making, the run chase easy for the duo of Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis.

The decision to bring Dube into attack despite him not bowling a single over previously in the match surprised many. And former Australian batter Matthew Hayden reckons that Dube’s bowling was like giving ‘cake’ to a kindergartener.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Hayden said that CSK did not see their bowling option giving results in the match. He added that the team gave one over to Moeen Ali but he got smashed for 14 runs. “And Shivam Dube as well… medium pacer, I mean that is just like serving cake to a little kindergarten kid. And Evin Lewis was just on fire," Hayden was quoted as saying.

Lewis scored a quickfire 55 off 23 balls steering the run chase after walking in to bat when LSG was 106/2 in the 12th over

The former left-hander highlighted several tactical mistakes by CSK and added that team had been very disappointing on the field. Mentioning the dropped catches, Hayden said that had CSK converted the opportunities, the situation of the match could have been very different.

“Remember they dropped a few catches. Quinton de Kock got dropped off Bravo, that would have been the highest wicket-taking delivery. That didn’t happen," he said.

Hayden pointed out that if Jadeja had delivered one or two overs in the middle, Dwayne Bravo could have been saved for the 19th or 20th over.

With two losses in their two games in IPL 2022 so far, CSK is currently placed at number 8 in the points table. The team will next be facing Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings tomorrow at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

