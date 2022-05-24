IPL 2022: 'Mayank Agarwal is in the Same Boat As Ravindra Jadeja'

Mayank Agarwal was dropped from India’s only Test against England later this year and many believed IPL 2022 played a part. Former head coach Ravi Shastri was among them who felt that just like Jadeja, Mayank was in the wrong place. He said that both had no experience in captaincy and yet made captains of respective franchisees which led to their downfall. While CSK finished second last, Punjab Kings finished at sixth, winning seven and losing seven. Captaincy also took a toll on Mayank’s batting and selectors had no problem dropping the Karnataka batter.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“Mayank Agarwal is in the same boat as Ravindra Jadeja," noted Shastri on ESPNcricinfo’s analysis show T20 Time Out.

“Guys who have never captained sides, you ask them to captain franchises. This is no disrespect to Mayank. Because I love the kid. I know how he plays his cricket, how determined he is. But it’s putting a guy who is very good at what he does in a wrong place. And it can have problems. Serious problems. Serious repercussions. It could have cost him his place in the Indian side. Test side, everything, because the selectors will judge on current form, they will judge on what they actually see.

“So it hurts me because I know how good a player he is. But obviously the pressures of captaincy will weigh on anybody’s mind. You saw Jadeja turning out to be a different cricketer. Mayank Agarwal turned out to be a different cricketer. We know how good they are as individual cricketers. In future this is a strong message to the franchise to be very smart about who you pick as captain," he added.

Agarwal played 13 games and accounted for 196 runs where he scored just one fifty. His average was a lowly 16.33.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here