IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here Are The Top-10 Costliest Players Outside Marquee List

The IPL 2022 mega auction is well underway in Bengaluru with franchises splurging eye-popping money on T20 stars from around the globe. Few have lived up to the billing while there are others who have surprised everyone with the interest the teams have shown in them and the amount they’re willing to spend to secure their services.

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has been the costliest pick so far, having been purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for a cool Rs 12.75 crore. He was part of the marquee list of 10 players who went under the hammer earlier in the day.

Here we take a look at the 10 most expensive players to have been sold at the auction who aren’t part of the marquee list.

Here’ the list of so far:-

Harshal Patel - Rs 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Wanindu Hasaranga - Rs 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Jason Holder – Rs 8.75 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) Shimron Hetmyer – Rs 8.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals) Nitish Rana – Rs 8 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) Devdutt Padikkal – Rs 7.75 crore (Rajasthan Royals) Deepak Hooda – Rs 5.75 (Lucknow Super Giants) Manish Pandey – Rs 4.6 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) Dwayne Bravo – Rs 4.4 crore (Chennai Super Kings) Robin Uthappa – Rs 2 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

