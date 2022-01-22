IPL 2022 Mega Auction Initial List Revealed: Ashwin, Thakur, Warner, Marsh Among Others in Maximum Base Price Bracket

Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, allrounders Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Marsh, rising batter Devdutt Padikkal, Australia batting superstar David Warner are among 49 cricketers who have reportedly listed themselves in the maximum base price bracket (INR 2 crore) for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

A total of 1214 cricketers from across the globe including 41 from Associate countries are part of the auction pool list that was sent to the ten IPL franchises on Friday, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

However, there are some big names who are missing from this initial list including Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

Meanwhile, S Sreesanth has also put his name up for auction.

The list will be pruned closer to the IPL auction which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Here’s the list for the top-three brackets

>Rs 2 crore bracket

R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith

>Rs 1.5 crore bracket

Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

>Rs 1 crore bracket

Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, D’arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner

