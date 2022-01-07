IPL 2022 Mega Auction: What We Know So Far

The IPL is gearing up for a mega auction ahead of its 15th season that will see it introducing two new franchise based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The need for a mega auction has arose due to the expansion of the T20 league meaning the original eight franchises are in for a major overhaul as far as their squad combination is concerned.

The teams were asked to release a majority of their players. However, with he eight teams spending considerable resources into the building of their respective squads over the years, the BCCI gave the team an option to keep up to four players of which a maximum of three could be Indians, two overseas and two uncapped players.

>The Retention

Advertisement

Out of the eight, only four franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals retained four players each. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad kept three players each while Punjab Kings released all but two of their players.

>IPL 2022 Mega Auction Dates

While there hasn’t been an official announcement, yet, various media reports claim that the auction will be a two-day affair with February 12 and February 13 being penciled in as the dates.

However, a latest report claims that there’s a chance the auction could be pushed forward by a week considering the bind IPL finds itself over the owners of its Ahmedabad franchise. The lawyers of BCCI and CVC are reportedly discussing a suitable terminology for the agreement to be signed for the franchise.

>IPL 2022 Mega Auction Venue

In all likeliness, Bengaluru will be the venue. However, with the covid situation in India worsening, there is a possibility of the auction being shifted to a new venue. Kolkata, Kochi and Mumbai are the standby venues but if necessary, the auction could be held outside India as well with UAE the likely destination.

>Auction Purse

Advertisement

Each of the ten teams were given a purse of Rs 90 crore before retention. Of it, the eight teams were allowed to spend up to Rs 42 crore on retaining players.

The purse of the remaining teams are: Punjab Kings – Rs 72 Crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 68 Crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 62 Crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 57 Crore, Chennai Super Kings – Rs 48 Crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 48 Crore, Mumbai Indians – Rs 48 Crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 47.5 Crore

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here