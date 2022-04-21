IPL 2022: MI Pacer Deletes His Tweet After Saying He's Fit, Adds to Rumours of Dhawal Kulkarni Joining Squad

The speculations of Dhawal Kulkarni joining the Mumbai Indians camp for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 heated up after pacer Tymal Mills deleted his tweet in which he clarified his rumoured injury.

On April 20, several media reports claimed that the English left-arm quick has sustained an injury and would miss the remainder of the tournament. Later, Mills took to Twitter and said he is absolutely fine and asked the netizens not to pay any heed to such news.

“I have no idea who you are or where you got this information from, but you are wrong. I am perfectly fine. Please remove this post," Mills had tweeted. However, to everyone’s surprise, the Englishman deleted the tweet from his handle later, adding a new twist to the tale.

The episode turned more intriguing after Kulkarni came up with a cryptic tweet on Wednesday. While a few reports claimed that the Indian pacer is likely to join the Mumbai Indians for the rest of the season, his tweet added some spice to the series of speculations.

He wrote, “Where am I going???!!’

Kulkarni, who is currently a part of the Star Sports Hindi commentary panel, was associated with MI until last season and went unsold in the mega players’ auction earlier in February. He has played 92 games for the franchise and scalped 88 wickets.

On the other hand, Mills has featured in five matches and picked up six wickets. However, he went wicketless in the last two games and conceded 54 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter.

As of now, there is no official clarification from either the players or the franchise over the entire episode.

A weak bowling attack has taken a massive toll on Mumbai Indians this season. Besides Jasprit Bumrah, the likes of Mills, Daniel Sams, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat have failed to remain consistent in the tournament. Also, the out-of-gas batting line-up hasn’t lived up to the expectations. As a result, they suffered six straight losses and are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table.

