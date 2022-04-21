IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bowl, Meredith And Shokeen in For Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and expectedly opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. Both CSK and MI have been struggling this season and are hoping for a turnaround.

While MI continue to search for their first win of the season having lost all their six matches so far, CSK have managed to secure one win while losing five times.

Both the teams have made multiple changes to their playing XIs. CSK have dropped Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan and have replaced them with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorious.

On the other hand, MI have made as many as three changes. They have given debuts to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen while Daniel Sams has made a return. In doing so, they have benched Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills and Murugan Ashwin.

“The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half," Jadeja said at the coin toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma is hoping the trend of teams now winning after batting first will continue. “The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise," Rohit said.

“We have to win all games, but we can’t look that far ahead. We have to win this game and then see what happens," he added.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

