IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The laggards of IPL this season, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the Thursday game in Mumbai. Both the teams are on the brink of getting eliminated from the league.

Mumbai Indians are yet to get off the mark. The five-time champions are struggling to even open their account in the competition as they have lost all six matches. In their last game, they were handed a defeat by Lucknow Super Giants.

Coming to Chennai Super Kings, they have also failed to make an impact in the IPL this season. After losing four games on the trot, the Yellow Army defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to collect two precious points. However, they couldn’t continue the trend and ended up losing their last game to Gujarat Titans by three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja & Co are ninth in the points table with just one victory from six league games.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The 33rd IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm IST on April 21, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin

MI vs CSK IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo

