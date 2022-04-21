IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians Squad Against Chennai Super Kings - Probable Playing 11s Match 33

Mumbai Indians Squad, Chennai Super Kings Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 33: Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings need to notch up a victory on Thursday to remain afloat in IPL 2022. The two teams have failed to live up to their reputation in the season so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings have two points to their name from six matches. The team delivered a poor bowling performance against Gujarat Titans in their last game. They failed to defend 169 runs in 20 overs as GT won by three wickets.

Chris Jordan was one of the culprits for the loss as he leaked 58 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 15.1. Thus, the 33-year-old can be rested on Thursday and Dwayne Pretorius can be given a chance in the playing XI. Apart from Jordan’s exclusion, no other change is expected in CSK’s playing XI.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the points table as they have lost all six games. They are also unlikely to make a lot of changes to their team. The team included Fabian Allen in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants in place of Basil Thampi.

The change didn’t give good results as Allen gave away 46 runs in his four overs. MI are likely to give another chance to the Jamaican star. However, another out-of-form bowler Tymal Mills can be dropped to make way for Riley Meredith.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Mumbai Indians’ squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings’ Squad: Prashant Solanki, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube

