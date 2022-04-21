IPL 2022: MI vs CSK pitch report and venue record of DY Patil Stadium

The El Clasico of the Indian Premier League is finally here as Chennai Super Kings will fight a battle with Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 21. Two of the most successful IPL franchises are fighting for their existence in IPL 2022.

Mumbai Indians are heading into the Thursday fixture on the back of an 18-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants. All the MI bowlers except Jasprit Bumrah conceded a lot of runs as LSG posted a target of 200 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing the total, the top-order flattened and the five-time champion fell short of 18 runs. It was the sixth consecutive loss for Rohit Sharma & Men. One more defeat in IPL 2022 will possibly eliminate the team from the race.

Things aren’t good for Chennai Super Kings either in IPL 2022. They have lost five out of six league matches. CSK’s last game saw them losing to Gujarat Titans by three wickets. On the back of a 73-run knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team scored 169 runs in their 20 overs.

However, the bowlers failed to defend the total as Gujarat Titans won the game in 19.5 overs.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are known for producing thrilling cricket matches. The two teams have played against each other 34 times in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand as they have scored a victory in 20 matches while CSK have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

MI vs CSK last five games’ results

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Mumbai Indians won by four wickets

Mumbai Indians won by ten wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets

Mumbai Indians won by one run

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil Stadium is a true pitch that has something to offer to both the batters and the bowlers. There is an even bounce on the surface and anything above 170 should be a good total to defend. Since it is a night game, dew can make the conditions slightly favorable for the batters in the second innings.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 17

Matches won by the team batting first: 5

Matches won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 154

