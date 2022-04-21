IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Vintage Dhoni Finishes Off in Style, Mumbai Indians Experience 7th Defeat in a Row

Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to suffer seven defeats in a row. On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super defeated Rohit Sharma & Co by 3 wickets to register their second win of this season.

In pursuit of 156-run target, the defending champions needed 17 runs to win off the last six deliveries. But a vintage MS Dhoni showcased his magic once again. He smashed a maximum, followed by a couple of boundaries to snatch away victory from MI’s jaws. He returned unbeaten on 28 off 13 balls.

CSK began the chase of 156 with a massive blow, losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad off the very first ball. He tried slashing a short-ball from Daniel Sams but ended up getting caught by Tilak Varma at the point.

In the absence of Moeen Ali, Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner walked out at no. 3 but before he could open his hands properly, he too was sent packing by Daniel Sams in the third over. The left-hand batter was undone by the extra pace and holed out to Jaydev Undakat.

CSK were reduced to 16/2 when Ambati Rayudu arrived at the crease. He joined hands with Robin Uthappa in the middle and the duo stitched a 50-run stand for the third wicket to keep the team on course. But before they could move ahead, Unadkat struck in the 9th over and got the better of Uthappa (30 off 25) with an off-cutter.

With three wickets down inside ten overs, the onus of the chase shifted on the shoulders of Rayudu and Shivam Dube. But Sams returned in the 13th over and demolished their plans. The left-arm pacer jolted CSK by removing both the set batters in his final spell to register the figures of 4 for 30 in 4 overs.

Dube fell for 13 while Rayudu walked back after scoring a 35-ball 40 with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries.

With half the batters being back in the dressing room and more than 50 runs required, the pair of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja took the centre stage. But before their partnership could flourish, MI debutant Riley Meredith dismissed the CSK skipper, reducing them to 106 for 6.

Earlier, CKS won the toss and opted to bowl against winless Mumbai Indians. Pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball, registering figures of 3 for 19 in his spell. He accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

However, Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 43 balls, in which he struck three fours and two sixes, along with Jaydev Unadkat’s blazing unbeaten 19, helped Mumbai cross the 150 run-mark.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 21-ball 32 before falling prey to Mitchell Santner. He went for the sweep but was easily caught by Choudhary at long-leg and Mumbai were reduced to 47/4.

Then Tilak and debutant Hrithik Shokeen (25), tried to rally the innings, but managed to add only 41 runs for the fifth wicket. The duo was brutal on Ravindra Jadeja (0/30), who bled 13 runs in the 11th over, with Varma hitting a six with a slog-sweep.

Mumbai lost half their side for 85. Shokeen, who had three boundaries, top-edged a Dwayne Bravo (2/36) short-ball only to be caught at Robin Uthappa at mid-on.

Wickets kept tumbling for Mumbai with Kieron Pollard (14) and Daniel Sams (5) also falling cheaply. But thanks to a quick-fire 35-run eight-wicket stand off 16 balls between Tilak and Unadkat, Mumbai gave their bowlers something to defend.

(With Agency Inputs)

