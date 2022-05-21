IPL 2022: MI vs DC Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign while facing each other on March 27 and now the two teams are set to lock horns in their final league stage fixture of this season. While the results of the contest will be inconsequential to Mumbai’s fate in IPL 2022, a win will confirm a playoff spot for Delhi. The Rishabh Pant-led side comes into the contest riding high on confidence after securing two consecutive wins in their last two outings. Put in to bat first by Punjab Kings in their previous match, Delhi Capitals got off to an abrupt start, losing in-form David Warner on the first delivery of the match. However, Sarfaraz Khan and Mitchell Marsh soon turned the tide, showcasing their power-hitting abilities in the first five overs.

However, the fall of quick wickets in middle overs derailed Delhi’s inning and the side was restricted to 159. Marsh emerged as the top scorer for Delhi with a 48-ball 63 before getting out

Punjab Kings got off to a quick start before Shardul Thakur steered Delhi back into the game with a couple of breakthroughs.

From 53/2 in the sixth over Punjab reeling at 82/7 in no time. While a resilient 44 by Jitesh Sharma gave some hope to the Punjab camp, Delhi eventually managed to seal the game by 17 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will come into the contest with a 3-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match

MI vs DC Head-to-Head:

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 31 occasions in IPL. Out of which, 16 games have gone in favour of Mumbai whereas Delhi has emerged victorious in 15 matches. IN the last five matches, however, DC has a 3-2 lead over the Mumbai outfit

MI vs DC previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, DC defeated MI by four wickets

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 6 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 101

Matches won by the team batting first: 48

Matches won by the team batting second: 53

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

