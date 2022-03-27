IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in a match that will be a repeat of the 2020 finale.

Mumbai Indians were extremely smart in the mega auctions as they filled the holes that were left by Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, and Quinton de Kock. In Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tymal Mills and Tilak Varma, they have built another solid core and this will give captain Rohit Sharma a lot of confidence heading into this match against Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have invested a lot in Rishabh Pant. Their acquisitions in David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman add a lot of mettle to their squad, but these players might not be available for the first few matches owing to international commitments. Pant has the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel – players who can win matches all on their own.

The second IPL 2022 match will be played at 3:30 pm IST on March 27, Sunday.

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable playing XI:

MI vs DC IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

MI vs DC IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh/KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya/Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi

