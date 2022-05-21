IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Weather Forecast For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium

The race for the fourth and final playoff spot is all set to be decided in the penultimate match of the IPL league stage. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die contest to seal their place in the playoffs. A defeat for Delhi will help Royal Challengers Bangalore to remain in fourth spot and take part in the IPL playoffs.

The match between Mumbai and Delhi will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21).

Delhi come into the fixture after securing a 24-run win against Punjab Kings in their last IPL encounter.

MI, on the other hand, will hope to end their miserable IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note when they will be taking on Delhi on Saturday. The five-time IPL champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. With three wins Mumbai presently have six points in their kitty from 13 matches.

MI came pretty close to victory in their last match but eventually, they had to endure a heartbreaking three-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a solid total of 193 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai commenced their run chase on a promising note as their opening batters stitched a solid partnership of 95 runs. But their endeavour ultimately did not pay off as the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to reach 190/7 in 20 overs.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Mumbai vs Delhi game as there is zero per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 61 per cent.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

