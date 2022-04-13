IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians Opt to Field, Make Major Change Against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians (MI) haven’t registered a single win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. However, they would eager to change this fact when they take the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday at the MCS Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma have won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mayank Agarwal-led side. The five-time champions chose to field first in the IPL 2022 match no. 23. The team has been trying new combinations so as to achieve their first win in the tournament. For the face-off against Punjab, they have made one change; uncapped Ramandeep has been replaced by England fast bowler Tymal Mills.

“’We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep. Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it’s important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team," said MI skipper Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged XI. Captain Mayank stated that the unit has been performing well and hence, they have no reason to tinker with the combination.

“We didn’t think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we’ve been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments. Jonty (Rhodes) is a great personality, nice to have him around," said PBKS captain Agarwal at the toss.

Let’s have a look at playing XIs of both teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

