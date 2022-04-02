IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs , April 02, DY Patil Sports Academy, 3:30 pm IST

Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back when they take on Rajasthan Royals in a Saturday afternoon game of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan are at the top of the table after hammering Hyderabad by 61 runs in their opening game.

Rajasthan’s batters enjoyed a good day with the top five contributing aggressively to the scoreboard. Sanju Samson emerged as the top run-scorer for the Royals with 55 runs from 27 balls.

Mumbai were beaten comprehensively by Delhi Capitals by four wickets. The team produced a good batting performance as they posted 177 runs on the scoreboard. The bowlers though failed to make an impact. Even Jasprit Bumrah was lacklustre. If Mumbai are to prevail over Rajasthan, Bumrah has to fire.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

MI vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs RR Match Details

The MI vs RR match will be played at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 2, at 3:30 pm IST.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, James Neesham, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna

