IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Becomes First Centurion of the Season

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 in the high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Buttler completed his century in 67 balls as he hit 5 sixes and 11 fours to reach the three-digit mark for the second time in IPL.

The English wicketkeeper batter was retained by Rajasthan ahead of the mega auction and he proved his worth straightaway in his second match of the season with a blistering century to set up a platform for a daunting total against five-time IPL champions MI. It was his second century in IPL as earlier he scored a ton last year against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Buttler started the innings a bit slow with 12 runs off 14 balls but the fourth over of the match changed almost everything. The Rajasthan Royals opener smashed Basil Thampi for 26 runs in an over where he hit three sixes and a couple of fours. After that, he didn’t stop for anything and hit every loose delivery for a boundary.

He shared a crucial 82-run stand alongside Sanju Samson for the third wicket to stabilize Rajasthan innings after the early blows of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal.

Buttler played both pacers and spinners with quite an ease during his 100-run knock. as he also becomes the proud holder of Orange Cap pipping KKR’s Andre Russell.

Buttler had to wait a bit for his century celebration as Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made bizarre DRS calls when the RR opener edged the ball to his pads to take a quick single and complete his second IPL century.

However, he was soon dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after completing the ton as the premier MI pacer with a toe-crusher dismantled the stumps. Rajasthan posted 193/8 in 20 overs courtesy of Buttler’s century.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

However, RR skipper Samson was happy to bat first and said that his team has to maintain the standards which they set after their first match of the season.

“We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly. Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile," Samson said at the toss.

