IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh And Tim Seifert Recover From Covid, Start Training With Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have recovered from covid-19 and have resumed training with their IPL franchise. Marsh and Seifert tested positive for the virus last week following resulting in a covid scare in the DC camp.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Marsh was hospitalised and placed under close observation with other members of the franchise placed in isolation in their respective rooms. Then hours before the start of DC’s match against Punjab Kings, wicketkeekeper-batter Seifert became the second overseas cricketer to contract the virus.

However, both have now started training with the franchise sharing pictures of the duo on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

“We are feeling GOOD," DC wrote alongside the post.

“Great to have you back at the training, boys," it added.

However, there’s no update on whether Marsh and Seifert will play any part in the clash against KKR on Thursday.

As many as six positive cases were found in the DC camp that led to nervousness and confusion last week. However, the team went ahead with their matches as per the original schedule.

Meanwhile, DC are struggling with consistency this IPL season. With three wins and four defeats from seven matches, the Rishabh Pant-led franchise is currently at the seventh spot in the points table.

They started their campaign with an impressive with over Mumbai Indians before losing their next two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. However, they bounced back with a 44-run win over KKR before a close 16-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertisement

A covid-hit DC then faced PBKS and churned out a dominating show as they stormed to a nine-wicket win. However, inconsistency came to haunt the IPL 2020 runners-up again as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here