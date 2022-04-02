IPL 2022: Moeen Ali's Leadership Skills Will Be Vital for CSK in MS Dhoni's Absence, Feels Deep Dasgupta

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has joined the Chennai Super Kings camp after being unavailable in the season opener. Moeen looked in good touch as he played a crucial 35 off 22 run innings batting at number three against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The all-rounder had made an impressive debut for CSK last season, amassing 357 runs at a strike rate of 137.50. While CSK fans will be hoping for a similar performance this year, former Indian cricket Deep Dasgupta reckons that Moeen’s role could much bigger this season.

Moeen was signed by CSK for Rs 7 crore in the 2021 edition of the IPL. Going into the mega auction earlier the year, the Chennai-based franchise retained the English all-rounder along with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and opener Rituraj Gaikwad.

Speaking on Cricktracker’s ‘Not Just Cricket Show’, Dasgupta said that the English all-rounder has leadership qualities and they could be very crucial if MS Dhoni decides not to play any match. “The fact that he is a part of the leadership group of the English white-ball set up, so obviously he is also a leader. This season it gets more important (referring to Moeen Ali’s leadership qualities) because I do not see MS Dhoni playing all 14 games. There might be games where MS (Dhoni) might not play, and you will need the experience and calmness of Moeen Ali in his absence," Dasgupta was quoted as saying.

Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to all-rounder Jadeja ahead of the start of the current season of IPL after leading the franchise since its inception in 2008.

The defending IPL champion CSK is yet to register its first win in the current season of the tournament. After suffering a defeat in the tournament opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK failed to defend its total of 210 runs against LSG in their second outing.

The Chennai Based franchise will be facing the Punjab Kings in their next match tomorrow.

