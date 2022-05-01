IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Interrupts Game, On-Field Umpire Loses Cool | WATCH

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami infuriated the on-field umpire as he used a tape to recalibrate his run up right after bowling the first ball of the match. Shami had a bowled a fuller delivery to RCB opener Virat Kohli who played it to mid-wicket. But right after Mohammed Shami found himself in apparent discomfort, realizing that he might be bowling through a wrong run-up. He called for a tape from the dugout to measure his run-up. The process made sure that the game gets interrupted for a few minutes.

This angered the on field umpire Varinder Sharma who told the pacer to carry on with the game. Mohammed Shami too responded, making the umpire realise what was wrong with him. Mohammed Shami completed his quota of overs and gave away 39 runs to pick up one wicket. This was quite ordinary bowling if his standards are concerned.

Earlier Mohammed Shami pulled out twice in his run up, the false starts leaving the umpire annoyed, before the seasoned India seamer beat Kohli with his late movement. Coming out of a prolonged slump in form, Virat Kohli carved out his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 170 for six against Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Kohli made 58 off 53 balls before walking back to the dugout amid a standing ovation at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajat Patidar blasted a 32-ball 52 — his maiden IPL fifty — while Glenn Maxwell blazed away to 33 in 18 deliveries to help RCB reach a challenging score.

The returning Pradeep Sangwan was excellent with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/19, while Rashid Khan gave away just 29 runs in his four over to check the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Out in the middle was a batting maestro battling a lean patch but it didn’t quite look like that really when the former India captain played Shami for two lovely boundaries — one down the ground past mid-of and the second a flick square of the wicket on the leg-side.

RCB’s top-order woes continued, though, as left-arm seamer Sangwan marked his return to the league with the wicket of rival skipper Faf du Plessis in his very first over.

Fresh from his invaluable half-century in the previous game, Wriddhiman Saha had no problem holding on to du Plessis’ thick outside edge after the bowler had set him up.

(With agencies)

