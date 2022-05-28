IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj Creates Unwanted Record, Goes Past Dwayne Bravo

RCB seamer Mohammed Siraj created an unwanted record as he went on to become the bowler who has conceded the maximum number of sixes in IPL cricket. He went past CSK’ Dwayne Bravo, his closest competitor, as he conceded 31 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He was particularly poor in the first two over his spells as he was taken to the cleaners by RR openers Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. In first over, he gave away two sixes and a boundary and then gave away two boundaries and a six in the second over. All in all he gave away 31 in his first two overs.

The Hyderabad cricketer had a great IPL in 2020 and 2021. But this year, he has fallen from grace, leaking runs at an economy of more than ten, yet RCB management stuck with him. They only dropped him in one match (against Gujarat Titans in the final league game) where he was replaced by Siddharth Kaul.

He now goes past CSK bowler who had given away 29 sixes in 2018.

MOST SIXES CONCEDED IN AN IPL SEASON

Mohammed Siraj - 31 in 15 matches in 2022

Dwayne Bravo - 29 in 16 matches in 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal - 28 in 14 matches in 2015

Wanindu Hasaranga - 28 in 16 matches in 2022

While Siraj struggled, excellent bowling performance by Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157/8 despite a fighting fifty by Rajat Patidar (58 off 42) in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Apart from Prasidh and McCoy, Trent Boult (1/28), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/31) also chipped in with one wicket each for Rajasthan while the likes of Faf du Plessis (25 off 25) and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) were the only main contributors with the bat for RCB besides Patidar.

Chasing a modest target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan Royals a blazing start. They showed their class and took RCB bowlers to cleaners, bringing the half-century stand for the opening wicket in just 27 balls.

Du Plessis introduced left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed early but it was only to be tonked away by Buttler as shoulders began to drop on the field. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Jaiswal in the final over of the Powerplay, but it didn’t have any effect on RR’s run chase.

