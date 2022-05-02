IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Goes Past Rahul Dravid To Become Oldest IPL Captain

MS Dhoni made his way back at the top as skipper for Chennai Super Kings and made an impact instantly as CSK beat SRH by 13 runs in IPL 2022 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With this, he equaled Rahul Dravid becoming the oldest skipper to lead a team in IPL cricket. It was Dravid who led Rajasthan Royals At 40 years and 298 days, Dhoni now holds the top spot in the unique list, going past Dravid, who had last led Rajasthan Royals at 40 years and 268 days. The next three Indians on the list are - Sunil Joshi (40y 135d), Anil Kumble (39y 342d) and Sourav Ganguly (39y 316d).

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Interestingly, Dhoni played under Rahul Dravid in the initial stages of his career. He had a great camaraderie with ‘The Wall’ as he spent most of his time in the slip cordon. Earlier back at the helm of affairs, Dhoni produced instant results as CSK notched up a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep themselves afloat in the tournament. “I think Jadeja knew last season he’d be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he’d take his own decisions and responsibility for them. “Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni said Jadeja taking over the mantle of the side was a gradual transition, which he wanted.

“He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen. At the end of the season, you don’t want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I’m just going for toss.

“So it was a gradual transition. Spoon-feeding doesn’t really help captain, on the field you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions.

“Once you become the captain, we have to take care of lot many things and that also includes your own game," he said.

Advertisement

(With agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here