IPL 2022: 'MS Dhoni No Longer the Same Finisher He Used To Be'-Former India All-Rounder

Gone are the days when MS Dhoni used to be at his menacing best. There was a time when Dhoni had played some brilliant knocks. Remember 183 against Sri Lanka or 148 against Pakistan. Those were in 2005! Even in the last half of the previous decade (2010-2020), Dhoni had done justice to his name playing some epic finishing knocks for Chennai Super Kings. But what about 2020 and 2021 IPL? Well, if you are a Dhoni fan then look away because the numbers were pathetic. He accounted for 200 runs in 2020, a year later the run tally had dropped to 114.

Although, he did blast 13 off 6 balls against Delhi Capitals where the fans suddenly thought that ‘Mahi Bhai’ had found his mojo back. It was qualifier 1 and Dhoni had belted Avesh Khan for three back-to-back boundaries to seal the deal. But Reetinder Singh Sodhi, former India all-rounder is still not convinced.

Advertisement

“MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK’s prospects," Sodhi said on India News, also featuring former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim.

All eyes will now be on Chennai Superkings as they come out to defend their IPL title. People will have a closer look at Ravindra Jadeja too who is coming into the tournament on back of some extraordinary batting performance against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s form will be very important. The way he batted in the Mohali Test match, the way he is bowling, these are great signs for Chennai that if he picks form, he can take Chennai to the IPL final. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni - all these big players have to take a lot of responsibility," pointed out Sodhi.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here