IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Sets Field For Kieron Pollard, Netizens Go Crazy as MI Batter Falls into the Trap - WATCH

All eyes were on Kieron Pollard when he took the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. A day after drawing curtains on his 15-year-old international career, the Caribbean all-rounder was expected to find his batting mojo back. The way his innings took off, the Mumbai Indians fans hoped for a Pollard special at the DY Patil Stadium. But to everyone’s disappointment, he managed just 14 runs off 9 deliveries.

Accompanied by Tilak Varma, Pollard was beginning to open his arms before he fell into the trap set by former CSK captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

The incident happened in the 17th over, when Maheesh Teekshana came into the attack. Dhoni knew very well that Pollard will go after the Sri Lankan spinner as he did in his previous over; smashing a six over long-on. Thus, Dhoni made some changes to the field and posted a man near the long-on boundary but a bit straighter. To everyone’s surprise, the ploy worked and Pollard ended up scoring 14 off 9 balls.

Theekshana bowled a flattish carrom ball, Pollard looked to go aerial and ended up getting caught by Shivam Dube at the long-on.

As soon as the MI batter was dismissed, all the elated Dhoni fans took to social media and heaped praise on their favourite cricketer.

Pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped CSK restrict MI to 155/7. Besides the left-arm quick, Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Chennai.

Chennai could’ve picked a couple of more wickets in the second over but MS Dhoni missed the stumping of Suryakumar Yadav while skipper Ravindra Jadeja dropped the catch of Dewald Brevis. However, the defending champions didn’t have to wait much for the next wicket as Choudhary got rid of the South African youngster in his second over.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma played a fighting knock and top-scored for Mumbai with an unbeaten 51 off 43 deliveries.

